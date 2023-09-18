Bengal Shocker: Man smashes wife’s head, hides it in cooking pot

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) In a horrific incident of passion crime, a carpenter in Siliguri in West Bengal smashed the head of his wife with a hammer and then hid the severed head it in a cooking pot.

The accused, identified as Rahul Kundu who was arrested by the police on Monday evening, has confessed to killing his wife.

The victim has been identified as Sonali Kundu. Their neighbours told the police that Rahul and Sonali, along with their seven-year old daughter, came to the locality around two months back and started staying at a rented accommodation.

There were frequent complaints from the neighbours about quarrels between the two, as the husband accused the wife of having multiple affairs.

On Monday afternoon, Rahul confessed to one of his friends about killing his wife late on Sunday night in a fit of rage.

The person whom he confessed to went to the local police station and informed the cops about the incident.

On Monday evening, the police raided the residence of the Kundu family, recovered the body of the deceased woman and then found her dissected head hidden in a cooking pot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The killer husband will be produced at a district court in Darjeeling on Tuesday, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Siliguri Metropolitan Police, Shuvendra Kumar.

