Bengal: NIA raids three places in Kolkata, including tours & travel office

Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted simultaneous raids and search operations at three places in Kolkata in connection with the recent arrest of an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for allegedly leaking sensitive and classified information to the Pakistan intelligence officials.

The three places include Park Circus, Mominpur, and Ekbalpur, all in South Kolkata. The main raid took place at the office of a tour and travel agency at Diamond Harbour Road.

The owner of the agency has been summoned to the NIA’s office in Kolkata.

Sources said that some transactions from the bank account of the agency were suspicious since payments through those transactions had been made to Pakistan.

The owner of the shop confirmed that he had been asked to reach the NIA office in Kolkata on Monday for further interrogation.

The NIA sleuths, after reaching the office of the tours and travel agency, immediately seized the mobile phone of the owner of the shop and examined the different messages and only transactions made through it.

Thereafter, they also checked the computers and other paper documents at the office.

Recently, it was revealed that Jyoti Rani Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber, who was arrested on charges of espionage and passing on secret information to Pakistan intelligence agencies, also came to Kolkata in the past and visited different places in the city and the outskirts with a fellow YouTuber from West Bengal.

During her tour to Kolkata in February this year, she visited some popular Biriyani joints in the city as well as at Barrackpore in Kolkata-adjacent North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Barrackpore, a cantonment township, has both Indian Army and Indian Air Force bases. The state police academy is also housed there.

During that tour, they also attended a marriage function of another fellow YouTuber at Liluah in the Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district of West Bengal.

Immediately after her tour to Kolkata, she went to Pakistan.

