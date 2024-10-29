Bengal doctor rapes patient after tranquillizing her, arrested

Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) The West Bengal Police, on Tuesday, arrested a doctor in Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas district on charges of raping a female patient after injecting her with a tranquillizing serum.

District police sources said the doctor was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim and her husband, who is working in a different state.

In her complaint, she alleged that a few days back when her husband was out of the state, she went to the accused doctor for treatment.

As per her complaint, the doctor first tranquillized her and then raped her. However, that was not the end. As per the complaint, the accused doctor also captured some snaps of the victim in awkward positions while she was in a tranquillized stage and then blackmailed her, threatening to make those pictures viral.

The victim also alleged that by blackmailing her, the accused doctor thereafter raped her more than once. She has also accused the said doctor of extorting an amount of around Rs 4,00,000 from her by threatening to make her pictures viral on social media.

Initially, as per her complaint, she was not able to confide the developments to anyone out of fear of loss of social prestige. She also said that she was feeling helpless as her husband was out of the station during that period.

However, recently when her husband returned home she confided everything to him. The husband consoled her and pursued her to file a police complaint so that the accused doctor could get arrested.

Thereafter, on receipt of the complaint, the police arrested the accused doctor. At the time the report was filed, the accused had been presented at a district court and the public prosecutor had sought his five-day police custody.

District police sources said the next step will be getting the confidential statement of the victim recorded in front of a judicial magistrate.

