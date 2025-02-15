Bengal: Bangladeshi woman arrested for cheating Indian husbands

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) West Bengal Police said on Saturday that the cops of the Bidhannagar City Police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman accused of cheating and blackmailing her multiple Indian husbands in the state.

An official said that the accused has been arrested from Rajarhat on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

The cops have seized from her possession a valid Bangladeshi passport and forged Indian AADHAR and PAN cards. The arrested Bangladeshi woman has been identified as Sahana Sadik (32) and the cops are currently interrogating her.

Investigation has revealed that she came to West Bengal with a medical visa a few years back. After coming to West Bengal, she started trapping young men from her own community in the state one-after-another and even got married to them. However, none of these marriages were officially registered.

But after some time, she extorted huge amounts of money from each of her husbands either by cheating or blackmailing and then parted ways. Mostly she used to blackmail her husbands by threatening them of filing cases of domestic violence, sources from the state police said.

However, her last husband, with whom she got married in 2024, smelt some foul play in her activities as it came to his notice that his wife was in possession of both Bangladeshi passport and Indian AADHAR and PAN cards.

He immediately brought the matter to the notice of the local police, following which the woman was first detained and then arrested after interrogation.

Sources said that on previous occasions, the Bangladeshi woman had been lucky since her past husbands silently succumbed to her blackmailing probably because of the fear of loss of social prestige and got relieved from her by paying money.

However, since her last husband was alert enough to identify her dual existence and brought the matter to the notice of the local police, she was finally nabbed. The first time she came to India with a medical visa was in 2020 and got married to a local youth in the same year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.