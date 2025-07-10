The Beatles legend Paul McCartney sets return to North America with upcoming tour

Los Angeles, July 10 (IANS) The Beatles frontman, Paul McCartney is set to return to North America. The legendary guitarist has set his first full tour of the continent since 2022 as an extension of his successful Got Back Tour.

Following three sold-out and highly acclaimed shows at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom earlier this year, Paul McCartney will kick off the tour in September in Palm Desert, California before hitting Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Montreal, Chicago and more, reports ‘Variety’.

Tickets go on presale July 15, with general on sale beginning July 18. McCartney first launched the Got Back Tour in 2022 with 16 sold-out shows across the U.S. before headlining Glastonbury Festival that June.

As per ‘Variety’, since then, he has brought the tour to Australia, Mexico, Brazil, South America, the U.K. and Europe.

Earlier, Paul McCartney reunited with a guitar which was stolen more than 50 years ago. He was left devastated after the 1961 Hofner 500/1 bass guitar - used in the creation of many of the bands' hits - was taken from the back of a van in London in October 1972.

As per ‘Female First UK’, in 2018, a major international search was launched for the missing instrument called The Lost Bass Project. Almost six years later, McCartney finally got his guitar back.

The search was launched in 2018 but was reinvigorated in 2023 when it gained extra publicity. A message posted on The Lost Bass Project's website revealed the instrument will need some repairs but is in mostly good condition. A message from the legend explained the searchers had uncovered information about the theft, discovering the identity of the person who had stolen the guitar and then sold it to a pub landlord.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.