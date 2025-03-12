Barca, Madrid greats 'can't wait to bring the magic to Mumbai' in Legends faceoff

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) As the football’s greatest rivalries coming to Indian soil with legends of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona reigniting their iconic battle, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol, Fernando Morientes, and Ricardo Quaresma are among the football greats excited to bring the magic on the pitch in 'Legends Faceoff'.

This historic faceoff will take place at the 55,000-capacity DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 6.

Figo, a Ballon d’Or winner (2000) and a key figure in Portuguese football history, played for both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, winning multiple La Liga titles and the 2002 UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos.

"India, I know you love football, and I can’t wait to bring the magic to Mumbai. Let’s make this an unforgettable night!” Figo said.

Puyol is a defensive powerhouse for FC Barcelona and Spain, captaining Barca to six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, while also playing a crucial role in Spain’s 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph and UEFA Euro 2008 victory.

“India, I’ve seen your passion for football from afar—now it’s time to witness it up close. Can’t wait to feel the energy in Mumbai!” said Puyol.

Morientes, a prolific goal-scorer, was instrumental in Real Madrid’s dominance, securing three UEFA Champions League titles (1998, 2000, 2002) and representing Spain in two FIFA World Cups (1998, 2002) and UEFA Euro 2004.

“I’ve played in some of the most electric stadiums in the world, and now it’s time to experience India’s football madness. See you soon, Mumbai!” added Morientes.

Quaresma, known for his flair and creativity, was a key part of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2016-winning squad. The former FC Barcelona and FC Porto winger also won league titles in Portugal and Turkey, along with the UEFA Europa League with Porto (2011), cementing his reputation as one of the game’s most skilful wingers.

“I’ve heard incredible things about football fans in India. Excited to finally experience it in Mumbai!" stated Quaresma.

This is not the first time Barca Legends are heading back to India. They last played in Calcutta on September 29, 2018 against a team of veterans from Mohun Bagan, comfortably winning 6-0.

Speaking on the association Josep Maria Meseguer, Head - Barcelona Legends, said, "We truly appreciate India's efforts in bringing a historic match like El Clasico to Mumbai. Football holds a special place in the hearts of Indian fans, and events like these help strengthen the global football community.

"A special thanks to John Zaidi and The Sports Front team for their dedication and passion in making this possible. Their vision and hard work have created an incredible platform for fans to experience the magic of Barca Legends and Real Madrid Leyendas live."

Speaking about this landmark event, John Zaidi, CEO & Co-Founder of The Sports Front, added, "Legends Faceoff is a historic moment for Indian football, and we are thrilled to bring these iconic players to Mumbai. This match is not just about football; it’s about celebrating the passion and love for the game that Indian fans have always shown. We can't wait for an unforgettable night on April 6."

