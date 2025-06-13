Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego B shares interesting traits about his ‘flamboyant’ Dadu

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Carrying forward a musical legacy, Rego B, grandson of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri, opened up about the charismatic traits of his beloved grandfather.

In a heartfelt conversation with IANS, Rego fondly described Bappi Da as “flamboyant, vibrant, and larger than life. While Bappi Lahiri was known for revolutionizing Bollywood music with his signature disco sound, glittering gold chains, and infectious energy, Rego shared that his grandfather’s most memorable quality was his ability to light up every room he entered. Deeply inspired by Bappi Da’s legacy, Rego hopes to bring something fresh to the industry.

He shared, “Dadu taught me everything. One thing he always emphasized was humility. Despite being such a massive icon and an exceptional artist, he was incredibly down-to-earth and kind-hearted. He would always say, “The more you grow, the more humble you must become. Listen to people. Take everyone along. That’s something I try to follow every day.”

Rego B, whose original name is Swastik Bansal, added, “Dadu was flamboyant, vibrant, and larger than life. I’m inspired by him, of course, but I also want to bring a fresh wave into the industry—a new style, a new charisma. I believe as more songs release, the momentum will build, and people will recognize my unique identity too.”

Following in his legendary grandfather’s footsteps, Rego B has made his musical debut with the release of his first single, “Yaara.” The track, which is his first ever composed and sung song, celebrates friendship, capturing the heartfelt emotions and deep connections that shape youthful bonds.

Speaking about the song, Rego B shared with us, “My debut track, O Yaara, is very close to my heart—it’s an emotion for me. I had just passed tenth grade, and I started reflecting on how much my friends had done for me. We were like a family, always together. So, I decided to create a song dedicated to our friendship.”

“The inspiration struck after our farewell party. On the way back home, a melody just popped into my head—O Yaara. It felt haunting and beautiful. As soon as I reached home, I picked up my guitar and played it for my mom. She really liked it. Composing the melody came naturally—I think it took barely two minutes. Then I approached my friend Apoorva, who is a brilliant lyricist, and she wrote the lyrics. That’s how O Yaara came into being.”

Swastik, better known by his stage name Rego B, marked his singing debut at just 12 years old with the upbeat single ‘Bachcha Party.’

