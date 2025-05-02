Bangladesh to play two men’s T20Is against UAE at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in mid-May

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Bangladesh will be playing two men’s T20Is against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on May 17 and 19, respectively. This will be Bangladesh’s second bilateral T20I series against the UAE in the last three years.

The two teams last played in a two-match T20I series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in September 2022, which Bangladesh won 2-0 as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup happening in Australia in October 2022.

“We are pleased to see the Bangladesh national team's return to the UAE. The BCB values the opportunity to engage in competitive cricket and we appreciate the initiative of the Emirates Cricket Board in arranging this T20I series.

“These matches will serve as an important part of our team’s preparations ahead of a packed international calendar, including the upcoming Asia Cup. We are confident that these two games will further strengthen the cricketing ties between the BCB and ECB and provide quality entertainment to the cricket fans," said Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in a statement on Friday.

Bangladesh and UAE will also be featuring in this year’s Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in September 2025. Apart from the two teams, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Oman will be a part of the tournament.

"We are excited to host the Bangladesh Men’s team for another bilateral T20I series with the UAE Men’s team. The Emirates Cricket Board is always keen on providing opportunities to the UAE’s national side against quality opponents.

"In the last three years we have hosted ICC Full Members New Zealand, West Indies and Afghanistan while Bangladesh’s T20I series tour is their second bilateral tour of the UAE in three years.

"The two-match Bangladesh series will provide an ideal preparation opportunity for UAE ahead of this year’s ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup and we thank Bangladesh Cricket Board for their support for UAE Cricket. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is an excellent venue for T20 cricket and we look forward to hosting two exciting games," added Subhan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.