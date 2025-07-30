Bangladesh Awami League details 'fake cases' registered under Yunus regime

Dhaka, July 30 (IANS) Bangladesh Awami League's media cell on Wednesday reported that the country is witnessing an alarming surge in "fake legal cases, mob violence, and political revenge" under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

The party mentioned that 253 mob attacks occurred in 10 months, in which 163 people were killed and 312 were injured with "zero accountability."

The Awami League questioned how long Bangladesh would "bleed under the guise of reform."

The party highlighted a "collapse of the justice system" in Bangladesh amid a "tsunami of fake cases" since the fall of the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"From satirical arrests of former ministers, to dead men falsely accused in murder cases, to mobs unleashed if bribes go unpaid, the judiciary has become a stage, not for justice -- but for political theatre," the Awami League stated.

The party accused Yunus of remaining "silently complicit," as opposition leaders, journalists, and even citizens become targets of legal harassment.

This comes amid the backdrop of the arrest of former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque over alleged charges of judicial forgery.

Awami League leader and former Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh, Mohammad A. Arafat, on Tuesday accused the Yunus regime of extreme politicisation of the criminal justice system, citing the arrest of Haque on "spurious murder allegations."

He alleged active involvement of "axis of evils" -- the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami -- behind the arrest, with the execution carried out by the Yunus regime.

"The main reason for making Justice ABM Khairul Haque an accused and arresting him in a false case is political retaliation. His 2011 decision declaring the caretaker government system unconstitutional is the main reason. Although the BNP-Jamaat and their imperialist allies created controversy over the 2011 verdict, it was undoubtedly a lawful judgment," Arafat posted on X.

"Bringing murder charges against a judge merely because a judicial decision was earlier disliked by BNP-Jamaat -- and arresting him with an intention to take revenge for murder charges when he has no connection whatsoever to the incident -- is a direct assault on judicial independence and the rule of law. Yet this is exactly what has happened on the watch of Yunus recently in Bangladesh," the post added.

The Awami League leader mentioned that the police officers who arrested Justice Haque, the high-ranking officials who gave the orders, and the magistrates who sent him to prison -- every single member of the interim government involved -- are all fully aware that Justice Haque has no connection to the murder and that such claims can never be proven.

Still, he stated that under the directive of the Yunus regime, they have "unjustly and unethically" arrested and imprisoned him by making him an accused in the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.