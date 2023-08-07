BAI announces BWF World Jr Championships squad; Ayush, Unnati to spearhead contingent

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda will spearhead the Indian challenge as Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced the sixteen-member Indian squad for the upcoming BWF World Junior Championships 2023, scheduled to take place in Spokane, USA from September 25.

The squad was selected after an exhaustive trials process that was held in New Delhi from July 26 to 29.

“The trial was extremely competitive and we have been seeing lot of new faces since we have made trial for such international events mandatory. We are extremely proud of the names that has been finalised and are confident these young shuttlers will be giving their best and perform above their weight to make the country proud,” said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Odisha Open, 2022 Champion, Unnati Hooda will lead the girls’ singles section along with BWF World ranked players, Tara Shah (World No 7) along with India ranked 7,Devika Sihag.

The two-time U19 All India Junior Ranking Champion, Ayush Shetty will lead the boy’s squad, securing the top spot in selection trials. He will be accompanied by Tushar Suveer, and Lokesh Reddy.

Boys’ doubles team consisting of exciting pairs of India Junior No 1, Nicholas Nathan Raj-Tushar Suveer and Divyam Arora-Mayank Rana along with girl’s doubles category lead by Radhika Sharma-Tanvi Sharma and Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty while Samarveer-Radhika Sharma and Sathwik Reddy K-Vaishnavi Khadkekar will represent the mixed doubles challenge.

The BWF World Junior Championships kicks off with the mixed team championships on September 25 and the individual event will commence from October 2.

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Team Event)

Boys' Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, Nicholas Nathan Raj

Girls' Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag, Shriyanshi Valishetty

Boys' Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora

Girls' Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty

Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Individual Event)

Boys' Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy

Girls' Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag

Boys' Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora

Girls' Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty

Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.