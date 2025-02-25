Babil Khan on being the muse for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s opening show: It was an honour

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, recently headlined the show for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at India Couture Week.

The actor expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity. Babil described the experience as an "honour," highlighting the significance of being part of such a prestigious show. Sharing his experience of walking the ramp, Babil expressed, "I absolutely love experimenting with fashion! I’m grateful for all the wonderful feedback I've received over the past years. Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla just create magic with their outfits.”

“Opening the show for them was an honour, especially during such a difficult time for them. Despite their unbearable loss, they remained an inspiration, showing incredible resilience and ensuring the show went on. I feel privileged that they not only trusted me but also every individual involved in making the night memorable. I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to support the cause of raising cancer awareness through it. Walking for them again was truly a pleasure, especially since it has been a dream of mine ever since I first saw their show. It was exhilarating," he added.

Babil walked the ramp in a stunning ivory outfit that consisted of flared pants, a muslin shirt, and an embroidered long-length shrug. The show concluded with a remarkable appearance by Bhumi Pednekar.

On the work front, Babil Khan will next be seen in Amit Golani’s modern-day thriller, “Log Out.” He is also set to star in an upcoming love story directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh. Additionally, he has three projects in the pipeline, apart from a few unannounced films.

Khan started his career as a camera assistant before making his acting debut in Hindi cinema with “Qala” (2022). Since then, he has starred in YRF's web series “The “Railway Men” and the Netflix original film “Friday Night Plan.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.