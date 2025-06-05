Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal signals India’s readiness in holistic healthcare: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The newly launched Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal is rooted in tradition and signals India’s readiness for holistic healthcare, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Developed by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with Invest India, Ayush Nivesh Saarthi is a dedicated, investor-centric digital platform.

It brings together policy frameworks, incentive structures, investment-ready projects, and real-time facilitation under one unified interface.

It is designed to support both domestic and global investors, the platform is a strategic tool that strengthens India’s standing as a global investment destination for traditional systems of medicine.

The Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal was launched on May 29 during the Ayush stakeholder/industry interaction meeting held at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The historic move positions India as the global epicentre for traditional medicine and wellness.

“With 100 per cent FDI permitted in the Ayush sector through the automatic route, the launch of Ayush Nivesh Saarthi is a signal to the world that India is open for investment, collaboration, and innovation in holistic healthcare,” said Piyush Goyal, during the launch.

“India’s Ayush ecosystem is rooted in deep tradition but is powered by modern vision. Through this portal, we are not only connecting investors with opportunities but with India’s ancient legacy of wellness,” he added.

The Ayush industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country, recording an annual growth of 17 per cent between 2014 and 2020.

With rising global consumer interest in natural, preventive, and wellness-based healthcare, Ayush is at the forefront of a new wave in global health and lifestyle transformation.

“Ayush Nivesh Saarthi is more than a digital platform -- it is an enabler of transformation. It brings together the government’s proactive policies, India’s natural wealth of over 8,000 medicinal plant species, and a globally trusted wellness tradition,” said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush.

“This portal will empower investors with real-time data, transparent policy guidance, and access to a vibrant, expanding market. Ayush is no longer just India’s heritage -- it’s now a global opportunity,” Jadhav added.

The Ayush sector’s relevance is also strongly reflected in its contributions to medical value travel (MVT) and the global wellness economy. Ranked among the top five health services in India, Ayush is a key driver of the country’s $13 billion MVT sector globally.

The new investor facilitation portal is expected to serve as a vital catalyst in attracting foreign direct investment, empowering entrepreneurs, and showcasing India’s leadership in traditional medicine and wellness to the world.

