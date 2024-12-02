Ayush market grew $43.4 bn in 2023, exports doubled to $2.16 bn: Shripad Yesso Naik

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush has witnessed a transformative journey over the last decade, with the Ayush market growing exponentially -- from $2.85 billion in 2014 to $43.4 billion in 2023, said Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik on Monday.

With exports doubling from $1.09 billion to $2.16 billion, he noted that the country has positioned itself as a global leader in traditional medicine.

Since its inception in 2014, the Ayush Ministry has driven significant advancements in public health, education, research, and economic development, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Naik outlined the significant strides made in the Ayush sector by highlighting the Ministry's efforts in integrating traditional Indian medicine into mainstream healthcare.

The Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power also lauded the Ministry for expanding Ayush infrastructure in the country.

He stated that with the Ministry’s efforts, the country now has more than 755,780 registered Ayush practitioners, 886 undergraduate and 251 postgraduate colleges with an annual intake of 59,643 UG students and 7,450 PG students.

About 3,844 Ayush hospitals and 36,848 dispensaries have also been set up, while over 43,000 studies are hosted on the Ayush Research Portal, emphasising evidence-based healthcare.

The Ministry has also led digital transformation through initiatives like Ayush Grid, e-Sanjeevani telemedicine, and AI integration for improved healthcare delivery.

Ayush Telemedicine has brought quality healthcare to remote regions, Naik stated.

“The global presence of Ayush significantly strengthened through strategic collaborations and initiatives,” he added.

The Ministry has initiated 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at the country-to-country level, and 48 institute-to-institute level MoUs fostering collaborative research.

Ayush Information Cells are currently operational in 39 locations across 35 countries

They serve as vital hubs for disseminating knowledge and building global awareness, Naik said.

The Ministry has also collaborated with over 103 countries to promote Ayush systems, and established the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar which led to the recognition of traditional medicine in ICD-11 in 2024, Naik said.

