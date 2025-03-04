Australia: Queensland and NSW residents brace for Tropical Cyclone Alfred, once in 50 years

Sydney, March 4 (IANS) Communities across southeast Queensland and northeast New South Wales (NSW) are preparing for the first tropical cyclone to make direct landfall, forecast to be on Thursday, in the region since two other similar rare cyclones hit the part of the two Australian states in 1974.

As of early Tuesday morning, Tropical Cyclone Alfred was located 560 km east of Brisbane and moving southeast at a speed of around 6 km/h, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

Although several storms have passed nearby, Alfred is expected to make a direct impact, bringing severe consequences, including extensive flooding, powerful winds, and hazardous ocean conditions.

Despite being reclassified from a category one to a category two storm, still significantly weaker than many cyclones that have affected northern Australia, Alfred's trajectory over one of the country's most densely populated areas has heightened concerns about its potential impact, experts said.

Cyclone Alfred remained hovering off the Queensland coast, generating rough seas and strong winds that posed a risk to coastal areas. The weather system has gained strength and is now expected to veer sharply toward the densely populated southeastern parts of Queensland by Tuesday afternoon, the BOM said.

If this trajectory holds, Alfred could create a serious challenge for authorities in Brisbane, Queensland's capital, a city of 2.5 million people that is highly prone to major flooding. However, the forecast path remains subject to change over the coming days.

Millions of people have been advised to prepare for power outages lasting at least three days when Alfred lands, with forecasts predicting up to 400 mm of rain and winds reaching 130 km/h.

Communities in northern Australia are accustomed to cyclones, which frequently bring destructive winds, heavy rainfall, and severe flooding.

More than 4 million residents in southeast Queensland and northeast NSW, have been placed on a formal warning by the BOM.

Brisbane, in southeastern Queensland, has suffered severe flooding three times in the past 15 years. Unlike northern Queensland where cyclone preparations are common, residents in the city are generally less accustomed to such storms, with many older homes dating back to the early 1900s particularly vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.

Research after the 2022 floods in Queensland and NSW found that 50 percent of residents acknowledged that they could have been more prepared, said Andrew Gissing, CEO of Natural Hazards Research Australia (NHRA).

Early preparation can reduce damage and increase safety, however, NHRA research shows that often people do not understand what they need to do to be fully prepared, Gissing said.

"If your home is older than 1980, it may not be built to the building codes and is at significant risk to strong winds. Caravans and cabins are particularly at risk, while fallen trees may damage powerlines resulting in blackouts and wider disruptions," he said, calling on residents to take cyclone risks seriously.

Some Queensland sports facilities have closed due to the severe weather. The Brisbane-based Queensland Tennis Center has announced temporary closure as they install floodgates in preparation for the expected heavy rain.

Surfers Paradise, a seaside resort on Queensland's Gold Coast, has also been closed and restricted swimming.

Schools sent emails to parents and communities to inform disaster management protocols and prepare for possible school closure following the advice of emergency services, Xinhua news agency reported.

Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner said that 74,000 sandbags had been handed out, marking an unprecedented distribution in the city's history, with residents from all over southeast Queensland coming into Brisbane and queuing for hours to grab the sandbags, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

