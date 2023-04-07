Attack on Dalit family: Hindu groups give shutdown call in K'taka town against police inaction

Mandya (Karnataka), April 7 (IANS) Hindu organisations on Friday gave a shutdown call in Srirangapatna town in Karnataka's Mandya district in connection with the alleged police inaction over attack on a Dalit family by a group of Muslim youths.

Bajarang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu activists have given the bandh call and appealed to the shopkeepers to close down all commercial establishments and observe shutdown till evening.

The Hindu organisations will also take out a procession through the main road of Srirangapatna till the police station. They are planning to stage a protest before the police station.

Last week a Dalit family was attacked by a group of Muslim youths over a petty matter in the limits of KRS police station.

Hindu activists are demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons and legal action against them.

The police beefed up the security in the area in view of the shutdown call.

