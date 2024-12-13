ATMIS lauds Somalia, Ethiopia deal to end bitter dispute

Mogadishu, Dec 13 (IANS) The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has welcomed an agreement signed between Ethiopia and Somalia to end their bitter dispute over Addis Ababa's plans to build a port in Somaliland, a region of Somalia.

Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of ATMIS Mohamed El-Amine Souef described the deal, inked in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, as an exemplary act of leadership that is crucial in advancing regional peace, security and stability, reports Xinhua news agency

"ATMIS remains fully committed to supporting Somalia's state-building and security transition, in line with the aspirations of the Somali people and the African Union's vision for a stable and prosperous Africa," Souef said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Thursday evening.

He urged the two parties to implement the agreed measures and further consolidate mutual trust and cooperation.

Earlier, African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat also welcomed a recent agreement signed between the leaders of Ethiopia and Somalia over a dispute concerning Somaliland, a region of Somalia.

"The chairperson welcomes the communique signed by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on December 11 in Ankara, under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the AU said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The AU chief praised "this important act of high responsibility on the part of the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia," urging them to implement the agreed-upon measures without delay.

Tensions had been escalating between Ethiopia and Somalia after Ethiopia and Somaliland reportedly signed an agreement earlier this year allowing Ethiopia access to the Red Sea in exchange for its recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, an agreement condemned by Somalia.

In a joint statement issued in Ankara, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reaffirmed their respect for and commitment to one another's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity and agreed to work together to finalise arrangements that will allow Ethiopia to enjoy access to and from the sea.

