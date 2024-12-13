No information on Rohingyas living near IB in J&K: BSF

Jammu, Dec 13 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) IG Jammu Frontier D.K. Boora said on Friday that there is no information about Rohingyas living near the international border (IB) in J&K.

The top BSF official also ruled out the possibility of any unidentified person roaming near the IB without the knowledge of the BSF.

“Border has always been sensitive and we keep a close watch on the situation irrespective of what happens in Bangladesh or elsewhere. We do not have any information about Rohingyas living near the IB in Jammu. The entire border is under strict surveillance of BSF and other agencies while border police also plays an important role in the hinterland,” the officer said.

He also ruled out any attempt by Rohingyas or Bangladeshis to cross the IB to enter Pakistan.

He did not agree that a large number of labourers were working close to the IB without proper verification of their antecedents.

“You may feel that their verification has not been done, but the reality is otherwise. The secret services or the police continue to do that work and the people hiring them for work have to report to the police and get their verification done. So, there is no such situation that unidentified people are roaming near the border and no one knows about it,” he said.

He refused to comment on the situation along the Bangladesh border, saying: “We have no direct role in its security as far as the Jammu border is concerned, it has always been sensitive irrespective of what happens in Bangladesh or elsewhere. Keeping that in mind, we keep a close watch and increase over-deployment as per the requirement.”

The BSF officer said adding that there was no instance reported anywhere in Jammu when any person posing as insane crossed into this side from Pakistan and returned back.

“As far as drug smuggling is concerned, the police and all other security agencies are working hard to counter the menace and have managed to control it,” he said.

Additional deployments of the security forces have been made in J&K to check border incursions and also deal with terrorism in the hinterland in synergy with the army and the local police.

