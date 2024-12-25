Atal Gyan Kendras to open in every gram panchayat in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced the establishment of Atal Gyan Kendras in all gram panchayats of the state on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day', commemorating the centenary birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Behari Vajpayee.

CM Sharma emphasised that these centres will raise awareness among youth and provide them with essential training facilities.

Rural youth will be appointed as Atal Preraks, creating new employment opportunities in the region.

The Chief Minister said that Atal Gyan Kendras will feature libraries and e-libraries to encourage self-study and prepare rural youth for competitive exams.

These facilities will also aim to cultivate reading habits among the general public.

Career counselling services will further guide youth in shaping their futures.

The centres will ensure that government schemes reach eligible beneficiaries efficiently.

Public services such as applications for welfare schemes and documents like caste, birth, death certificates, domicile, and ration cards will be made available.

These services aim to simplify administrative processes for rural residents.

The government will host Atal Jan Seva Camps on December 26 at all Panchayat Samiti headquarters to provide easy access to various schemes and services.

The e-Governance Award will be renamed the Atal e-Governance Award.

Computer rooms in government schools will be renamed Atal Computer Rooms as a tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The state government has allocated Rs 500 crore for the phased development of these centres, reaffirming its commitment to empowering rural areas and honouring the legacy of former PM Vajpayee.

Meanwhile, Governor Haribhau Bagde said on Wednesday that former PM Vajpayee gave a new path of development to the country.

Governor Bagde was addressing the birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister at the Atal Community Centre here.

According to an official statement, Governor Bagde called for adopting former PM Vajpayee's ideals and said he established the ideal values of "purity in Indian politics along with good governance".

The birth anniversary of former PM Vajpayee is being celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the State BJP office as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party in the entire state. On Good Governance Day, a special exhibition and seminar was organised in the State BJP office under the state-level programme.

