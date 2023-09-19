Assam youth drowns during idol immersion in Burhi Dihing river

Guwahati, Sep 19 (IANS) A youth who entered the Burhi Dihing river to immerse an idol in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Tuesday is feared to have drowned, officials said.

The missing youth has been identified as Rubul Shrawal, a native of Joypur.

During the immersion of the goddess Maa Manasa's idol in Naharkatia, the young man reportedly slipped and fell into the river and disappeared. The people immediately alerted authorities.

Rescue efforts were started when local police and a team from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) arrived on the spot, a district official mentioned.

Efforts to trace Shrawal are still on.

