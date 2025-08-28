Assam Kendriya Vidyalaya to receive top Youth Parliament award tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, ONGC, Srikona, Assam, who are the National Winners of the 35th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2024-25, will stage a repeat performance of their Youth Parliament sitting while receiving the top honour on Friday.

Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from New Delhi, will preside over the function and distribute prizes to institutions, said an official statement on Thursday.

The students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, ONGC, Srikona, Assam, will be awarded the 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Running Parliamentary Shield' and Trophy for standing first at the National Level in the competition.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been organising Youth Parliament Competitions for Kendriya Vidyalayas for the past 37 years.

Under the Programme of Youth Parliament Competition for Kendriya Vidyalayas, the 35th Competition in the series was organised during 2024-25 among 175 Kendriya Vidyalayas spread over 25 regions of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, said the statement.

The Youth Parliament programme aims at inculcating among the younger generations the spirit of self-discipline, tolerance of diverse opinion, righteous expression of views and other virtues of a democratic way of life.

Besides, the programme also acquaints students with the practices and procedures of Parliament, techniques of discussion and debate, and develops in them self-confidence, quality of leadership and the art and skill of effective oratory, said the official statement.

On Friday, zonal winner trophies will also be awarded to four Kendriya Vidyalayas for standing first at the Zonal level in the competition. These include Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathua (Jammu Region) for the North zone; PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, AFS, Chakeri, Kanpur (Lucknow Region) for Central zone; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mathura Cantt (Agra Region) for West zone and PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, No. 1, Sagar (Jabalpur Region) for South zone.

The prize distribution, which will be presided over by Swaraj, is scheduled to be held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building, Parliament House Complex, Delhi, said the official statement.

