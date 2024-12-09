Assam Guv launches mission to provide health & education support to underprivileged children

Guwahati, Dec 9 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday launched “Mission Child Health and Literacy” in Guwahati.

The project aims to address critical issues surrounding child health and literacy in Assam, underscoring the pivotal role children play in shaping the nation’s future. This initiative will focus on delivering quality education and healthcare services to underprivileged children, especially those attending government schools.

Governor Acharya said that the strength of a nation’s future lies in its education and the physical and mental well-being of its children.

He remarked, “We must guide our children to the right path and provide them with the necessary support to overcome the challenges they face.”

Governor Acharya noted that the Rotary Club of Guwahati Smart City has taken a commendable step towards bridging the gaps in healthcare and education by taking an active part in this project.

Highlighting the cultural ethos of altruism, the Governor further stated, “Our Indian culture teaches us to live for the welfare of others. Through acts of selflessness and service, we can build a healthy and prosperous society.”

The Governor expressed confidence that an initiative like this would help Assam build a stronger and brighter future.

He said that the move would greatly bring about transformative changes in the lives of children.

The event was attended by MLA Guwahati East Sidharth Bhattacharya, President of Rotary Club of Guwahati Smart City Dr. B.P. Todi, and a host of other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Governor Acharya also visited and saw different aspects of the project which aimed at transforming Batadrava Than in Nagaon district into a significant tourist hub and cultural centre.

The Governor remarked that the site holds immense cultural importance for Assam and is poised to attract a good number of devotees in the future.

Acharya took stock of the progress of the grand project and inquired about its expected date of completion. He also asked the PWD officials to expedite the work so that the centre could be dedicated to the devotees at the earliest.

The Batadrava Than, the first Namghar or Than built, was founded in 1468 by Assamese saint and social reformer Srimanta Sankardev when he was just 19 years old. This Than's rites are performed in accordance with Purush sanghati conventions. The pilgrimage site, which spans 16 bigha, is situated in Batadrava, roughly 16 kilometres from Nagaon city.

