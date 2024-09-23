Asmita Rugby League: Seven Star Rugby Club wins gold in senior women's category

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Seven Star Rugby Club beat Amritsar in the final of the Senior Women’s category by 20-0 to win gold at the second leg of the Asmita Rugby League held in Amristsar.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, Rugby India is conducting the second leg of the second edition of the Asmita Rugby League in Amritsar, spread across three age group categories.

“The Asmita Rugby League has begun to gather momentum. The motto behind this initiative backed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is to encourage women to make sport a part of their identity. It gives us immense joy to be able to facilitate this for young girls and women across the country, and we thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for their belief in our sport," said Rahul Bose, president, Indian Rugby Football Union, on the completion of the second leg of the league.

Khelo India is the flagship program of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, with the objective to promote sport across the country. The main objective of the league is to increase participation of women in rugby across the country, to identify potential talent across different age categories, and to provide exposure to female rugby players across all age groups in high level competitions.

The league across all age categories is conceptualised to be completed over 3 days with matches being conducted from 8am to 5pm. Each team will play a minimum of 2 matches per day. A total of 66 teams participating are divided into three age categories i.e., Sub-Junior (U14) with 19 teams, Junior (U18) with 14 teams, and the Senior Women with 14 teams.

Results:

Sub Junior Girls U14:

Finals:

Mansa beat Barnala Hawks – 5-0

3/4th place:

Rajiv Club beat Sri Muktsar Sahib – 5-0

Junior Girls U18:

Finals:

Rajiv Club beat Amritsar – 5-0

3/4th Place:

Tarn Taran beat Fategarh Sahib – 5-0

Senior Women’s Club:

Finals:

Seven Star Rugby Club beat Amritsar: 20-0

3/4th place:

Jalandhar Jaguars beat Sangrur Hawks – 10-5

