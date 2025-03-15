Asmita Hockey: Pune bag double crown in junior and sub-junior category

Pune, March 15 (IANS) Pune bagged a grand double winning the Sub Junior and Junior Category of the Asmita Hockey State League 2025 at the Major Dhyachand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri.

In the finals of both - sub junior and junior categories - Pune scored identical 9-0 wins over Nagpur and Mumbai City respectively.

In the sub junior final, Pune downed Nagpur 9-0 and was aided by a six-goal super effort by Avni Rawat (27', 35', 39', 49', 53', 58' - p.c). The others to get onto the scoreline were Arpita Konjare (6', 48' - p.c) and Caelyn Nesamani (26') to complete the scoreline.

Later, in the junior category Pune got past Mumbai City 9-0 with three-goal efforts by Tanushree Kadu (6' - p. c, 42' - p c, 57'), Sanika Mane (11' - p.c, 22', 27'- p. c) a double strike by Sanjana Khetawat (15' - p.c, 53' - p.c) and a goal by Diksha Shinde (34') made up the one-side scoreline.

In the third-place play-off, Satara downed Kolhapur 2-1. For Satara, Vedika Waghmore (19') and Shruti Bhosale (58') netted while Kolhapur pulled one back via Parnita Chavan (33').

The winning teams of both categories bagged cash awards each which included two lakhs, one lakh sixty thousand and one lakh twenty thousand for their efforts.

In the sub junior category, Pune topped while Mumbai City finished second and Thane took third place. In the junior category, Pune were crowned champions, Nagpur took the runners-up position and Thane claimed third place.

The prizes were given away by Pandurang Chate (I.R.S), Regional Director (VC), Sports Authority of India in the presence of Pankaj Patil, Deputy Commissioner Sports, PCMC, Dhananjay Mahadik, Deputy Commissioner, State GST.

