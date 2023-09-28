Asian Games: Saketh-Ramkumar pair storm into men's doubles final

Hangzhou, Sep 28 (IANS) India will defend its men's doubles title at the Asian Games as Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni made the final at Hangzhou after beating Korean duo of Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong, here on Thursday.

The second-seeded Indian pair beat the Korean duo 6-1, 7-6, (10-0) in the semifinal played at HOC Tennis Centre.

The Indian team easily secured the first set, but the Korean pair stepped up their game in the second set, matching Ramanathan and Myneni's level of play to even the match. However, during the 10-point tiebreaker, the Indian duo dominated, winning every point and securing their spot in the final.

Ramanathan and Myneni will take on Chinese Taipei's Yu-hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung in the gold medal match on Friday.

In the 2018 edition, held in Jakarta, Palembang (Indonesia) ace player Rohan Bopanna with his partner Divij Sharan clinched a gold after in the men's doubles tennis by defeating Kazakhstan's Aleksandr and Denis.

