Asian Games: Nikhat Zareen bags bronze; Parveen Hooda enter 57kg semifinal, secures Paris 2024 Olympic quota

Hangzhou, Oct 1 (IANS) Reigning two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen finished her campaign in the women’s 50kg boxing event with a bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games after losing the semifinal bout to Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat, here on Sunday.

Nikhat lost to Raksat by a 3:2 split decision. Earlier this year, during the world championships' quarterfinals, the Indian boxer emerged victorious against Raksat in the quarterfinal match-up.

Earlier in the day, 2021 World championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda made it to the women’s 57kg semifinals after unanimous 5:0 win over Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan.

The 23-year-old Indian boxer, by virtue of making the top four, secured a maiden Asian Games medal as well as a quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics next year.

Parveen will face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Ting in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Lamboria missed out on a medal after she lost by RSC (referee stops count) in the women’s 60kg quarters against Ungyong Won of North Korea. The Indian boxer received three standing counts before the referee halted the match.

