Asian Games: Nikhat Zareen assures medal, Olympic quota on mixed day for India in boxing

Hangzhou, Sep 29 (IANS) Two-time World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen cruised into the semifinals of the Women's 50kg competition with a dominating victory over Jordan's Hanan Nassar, assuring herself a medal and also a quota to 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Nikhat won her bout against Hanan Nassar with the Referee Stopping the Contest with 53 seconds remaining on the clock in the first round, while her opponent was shown three standing 8-counts in the quarterfinal bout.

The 27-year-old Indian dominated the match and was leading on the cards of all five judges when the referee stepped in to end the match.

Among the other Indians in the fray on Friday, Lakshya Chahar (80kg) lost his round of 16 bout 1-4 against Bekzhigit Uulu Omurbek of Kyrgyzstan while the 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen Hooda (women's 57kg) was through to the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win over China's Xu Zichun in the round of 16 clash.

India has had mixed days in the Asian Games with seasoned boxers Shiva Thapa, World Championships bronze medalist Deepak (51kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) crashing out.

World Championships bronze medalist Nishant Dev (71kg) and aismine lamboria (60kg) along with Nikhat are still in contention.

