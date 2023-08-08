Asian Games: Indian men's hockey team to start off against Uzbekistan; Women to face Singapore in opener

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Organising Committee of the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday jointly announced the pools and competition schedule for the men's and women's hockey competitions.

The Hockey schedule was approved by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The men's team is placed in Pool A along with reigning Asian Games champions Japan, and arch-rivals Pakistan. Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan complete Pool A. Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia are the remaining nations competing at the Games and are placed in Pool B.

With a chance to earn a direct qualification to next year's Paris Olympic Games, the Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24.

After the opening game against Uzbekistan, men's team will play Singapore on September 26 before locking horns with Japan on September 28. The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash has been scheduled for September 30, followed by their last group-stage match against Bangladesh on October 2.

Meanwhile, the women's team, which won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, are placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore. Reigning Champions Japan, along with China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia are the other teams in the competition and are placed in Pool B.

After playing Singapore in them opening match on September 27, the India women will lock horns with Malaysia on September 29, followed by a clash with Korea on October 1. Their last group stage fixture will be against Hong Kong on October 3.

All hockey fixtures will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. The men’s final will be played on October 6, while the women’s final will be held the very next day.

