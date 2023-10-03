Asian Games: Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale to meet in men's final; Jyothi beats Aditi to reach compound women's individual final

Hangzhou, Oct 3 (IANS) India were assured of gold and silver medals in the Compound Men's Individual archery competition at the 19thAsian Games with World Champion Ojas Deotale and compatriot Abhishek Verma setting up a summit clash in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Both Deotale and Verma defeated Korean opponents in the semifinals on Tuesday to set up a clash in the final on October 7, which assured India of two medals in the Men's Compound Individual.

India was also assured of a medal in the Compound Women's Individual as Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated the reigning World Champion and compatriot Aditi Gopichand Swami in the semifinal to secure a place in the final.

In the Men's Compound Individual, Abhishek defeated Joo Jaehoon of the Republic of Korea 147-145 in the first semifinal while in the other semifinal, Ojas Deotale handed Korean Yang Jeowon a 150-146 defeat. Verma won a silver medal when the event was last held in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

In the first semifinal in Compound Men's Individual, Verma took a point lead after the first end 29-28. Verma extended his lead as he shot three 10s in the Second End while the Korean managed three 9s -- Verma thus leading 59-55.

Though the Korean struck the 30s in the next three Ends, Verma did not falter as she shot superbly to maintain his upper hand and won the encounter 147-145.

In the second semifinal, Deotale, who set a new Asian Games Record by scoring 150 in the quarterfinal, defeated Yang Jaewon 150-146.

Deotale shot three 10s in the first End while Yang shot two 9s and a 10 for 28, thus conceding an early lead.

The Indian extended his lead to three points by shooting perfect 30s in the next three Ends of three arrows each while the Korean could manage only a 29 and two 30s.

In the Compound Women's Individual semifinal, Aditi succumbed to nerves as she failed to capitalise on her advantage and lost the match 146-149. She will no play for bronze medal against the Indonesian Fadhly Ratih Zilizati on at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre on October 7.

After both of them shot perfect 30s each in the first two Ends to be tied 60-60. Jyothi then conceded a point lead when she shot two 10s and a 9 as compared to three 10s by Aditi, thus leading by a point 89-90 in the intriguing final.

They remained neck and neck in the next two rounds before Aditi made a big mistake in the fifth and final End.

Leading 120-119 with the last three arrows to go, Aditi shot a7 and fell behind to Jyothi. She tried to recover with a nine and in the next two arrows, but by that time Jyothi had grasped the opportunity as she shot three 10s to win the semifinal clash 149-146.

In the Compound Women's Individual final, Jyothi Surekha Vennam will meet the Republic of Korea's So Chaewon to decide the gold medal on October 7.

