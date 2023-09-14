Asia Cup: Pakistan won't start as favourites in match against Sri Lanka, says Aakash Chopra

Colombo, Sep 14 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Pakistan won’t be starting as favourites in the crucial Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan's chances of reaching the Asia Cup final were left in jeopardy after crashing to a record-breaking 228-run defeat to India. Moreover, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf won’t be a part of the virtual semi-final clash against Sri Lanka due to injuries, with Zaman Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr drafted in place of them.

“They started off the tournament being a very stable and strong team, but I believe that they are not favourites going into this matchup. Sri Lanka is also a team that can punch above their weight and have a very deep batting order. So, it will be imperative for Pakistan to get their first three wickets early on,” said Chopra on JioCinema’s sports show ‘#AAKASHVANI’.

Pakistan have also brought in Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz in place of Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman and Faheem Ashraf for the important clash against Sri Lanka. A win will take Pakistan into the Asia Cup title clash and face India at the same venue on September 17.

“After Pakistan’s recent injury woes their bowling attack, the playing eleven that they have put together is not the strongest and to give them a proper challenge is a very capable Sri Lankan side as well. Ever since the last World Cup, no batter from Pakistan has been able to make a century at the No. 4 position.”

“And now we might see Saud Shakeel, there is Iftikhar Ahmed as well and Rizwan’s position can also be tweaked in the lineup. We might be able to see an extra spinner due to the wicket conditions in Colombo - they should capitalise on that. The team will also be relying on Babar Azam to play an important knock since the team is now in deep trouble,” concluded Chopra.

