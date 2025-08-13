Ashish Verma talks about how his legal background shaped his role in ‘Court Kacheri’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Ashish Verma, who plays Param in the upcoming series Court Kacheri, revealed that having a background in law helped him keep his character grounded real and not theatrical.

"With a lawyer mother and grandfather, and getting through law school entrance myself, legal setup was a part of my daily life. That familiarity helped me keep Param grounded and real, not theatrical," he explained.

Despite his family's strong ties to the legal and medical professions, they encouraged his passion for the arts.

"Even though my parents were rooted in medicine and law, they supported my love for theatre from the very beginning. They let me chase my own dream, and that’s what made all the difference."

The series, a legal drama set in a small-town, delves into themes of family legacy, identity, and a young man finding his own voice.

This legal drama features a stellar cast, including Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma in lead roles, alongside Puneet Batra, Priyasha Bharadwaj, Bhushan Vikas, Kiran Khoje, Sumali Khaniwale, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi.

Brought to you by the creators at TVF and directed by Ruchir Arun, Court Kacheri is a coming-of-age story about a son caught in the shadow of his father's expectations.

Court Kacheri will be streaming from August 13 on Sony LIV.

Talking about Ashish, he is best known for his work in Bollywood. His credits include Atrangi re, Helmet, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Article 15, Sui Dhaaga:Made in India and the neo-noir thriller Gurgaon.

He is also known for his performance in the web series , The Whistleblower, Not Fit and Inmates.

The show is headlined by veteran actor Pavan Malhotra described as “emotional, real, and deeply relatable.”

Veteran actor Pavan Malhotra, who plays advocate Harish Mathur, shared, “Playing Harish was more than a role, it was a reflection.”

“This show dives into the silent battles between generations, the weight of legacy, and the quiet rebellion of choosing your own path. It’s emotional, real, and deeply relatable,” said the actor.

