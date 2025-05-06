Asha Negi gives it her all to slay summer fashion in ‘chubhti jalti garmi’

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Popular television actress Asha Negi has left no stones unturned to ace her summer fashion.

Asha took to her Instagram, where she shared a handful of images and clips to showcase what her summer looks seem like. She chose to go with the classic light blue jeans paired with an oversized front buttoned white cotton shirt and sunglasses.

To give a Punjabi tadka to the look, the actress, who was posing between vanity vans, added juttis.

“Nothing, just trying my best to be a Slaying Billo in this chubhti jalti Garmi! (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

She was last seen on screen in 'Honeymoon Photographer.’ The six-episode show, directed by Arjun Srivastava, features the actress as Ambika Nath, a honeymoon photographer for her newly married industrialist clients Adhir Irani and Zoya Irani.

Asha, who was born and raised in Dehradun, Uttarakhand,made her television debut in 2010 with the show 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina', in which she essayed the role of Madhura.

She has been a part of TV operas like-- 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Shubh Vivah', 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan'. Asha has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 6', and participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season six.

Asha was also seen playing an actress named Sanya Sen in the slice-of-life drama series 'Industry'. It also stars Chunky Panday, Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

The narrative revolves around the journey of Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora), an ambitious screenwriter navigating the challenges and complexities of Bollywood amidst romance, drama, competition, and betrayal.

The actress, who broke up with her beau Rithvik Dhanjani in 2020 after 7 years of dating, has also appeared in the web shows -- 'Abhay', and 'Baarish'.

