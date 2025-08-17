Arunachal Pradesh Governor hails Kabak Yano for scaling Mt Elbrus, highest peak in Russia, Europe

Itanagar, Aug 17 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Sunday congratulated Kabak Yano for her remarkable achievement of summiting Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe.

A Raj Bhavan official said that she successfully reached the summit on August 16 at 5.20 a.m. (Russian time).

The Governor, who had earlier flagged off Yano for her Seven Summits Challenge, expressed pride in her determination and confidence that she would complete the mission successfully.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd) said that her extraordinary feat reflects the true ‘Spirit of Arunachal’ and would serve as a powerful source of inspiration, particularly for young girls, to embrace challenges with courage and resilience.

The official said that Mount Elbrus, located in the Caucasus Mountains of southwestern Russia near the Georgian border, is a dormant stratovolcano standing 18,510 feet above sea level. It is the highest peak in Europe and also the highest volcano in Eurasia, and ranks among the ten most prominent peaks in the world.

Climbing Elbrus is considered one of the significant milestones of the Seven Summits Challenge, which involves scaling the tallest mountain on each continent.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old climber Yano on August 4 successfully summited Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa and one of the renowned Seven Summits of the world.

The Raj Bhavan official had said that towering at 5,895 metres (19,340 feet), the iconic snow-capped volcano in Tanzania is the tallest peak on the African continent. It is also the highest free-standing mountain in the world.

Born on September 5, 1999, in Arunachal Pradesh, Kabak Yano, a woman climber from the northeastern state, has etched her name in history by summiting Mount Everest on May 21, 2024.

She began her Everest expedition in March 2024, departing for Kathmandu on March 27. She reached base camp on April 17 after weeks of preparation, and summited Everest on May 21 (2024).

With this remarkable achievement, she became the fifth woman climber from Arunachal Pradesh and the first woman from the Nyishi Community to achieve such a feat.

