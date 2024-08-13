Arsenal's Karl Hein joins Valladolid on loan; Ajax bid for Ramsdale rejected

London, Aug 13 (IANS) Arsenal have announced the departure of goalkeeper Karl Hein as he has joined La Liga side Real Valladolid on loan for the 2024/25 season.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper joined Arsenal in 2018 from his hometown club, Nomme United. Karl signed his first professional deal with the Gunners in May 2019 and went on to sign a new long-term contract shortly before joining Reading on loan in January 2022, for the remainder of the campaign.

An Estonia international, Karl has already made 30 senior appearances for his country. Consistent and impressive performances saw Karl named as Estonia’s Young Player of the Year in December 2021.

Karl made his first-team debut at Emirates Stadium in September 2022, in a third-round Carabao Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion. A successful start to the 2024/25 season, Karl featured in all three of Arsenal’s U.S tour matches against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see what the North London side does regarding their back up goalkeeper situation as the permanent signing of David Raya has pretty much guaranteed Ramsdale’s spot on the bench.

Arsenal are open to selling the player but according to a report by The Athletic, Dutch giants made an attempt to sign Ramsdale on loan for the 2024/25 season but the deal was rejected as the team will only let him go on a permanent transfer and hope to cash in on the English goalkeeper.

Ramsdale is a loved figure around the Emirates and was having a great career until David Raya joined the club on loan in the 2023/24 season which saw the Spaniard replace Ramsdale as the team’s starting goalie and went on to win the golden glove in the Premier League.

