Archana Puran Singh shares hilarious video of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' team's quirky flight snoozes

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Archana Puran Singh recently shared a humorous video featuring the team of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', showcasing the cast members catching some sleep on the flight, in their own unique and funny ways.

Archana took to her Instagram, where she has 1.8 million followers, to share a hilarious Reel featuring Kiku Sharda, who is seen dozing off in a unique pose by the window seat.

Dressed in a black tee and black-and-white printed trousers, Kiku has one leg raised in the air, prompting Archana to comment, "Hamari team me bahut khoobiyan hain par aj mujhe ek aur khoobi ka ahsaas hua hai. Aise kaise so sakte hain ye (Kiku).. How can one sleep with one leg in the air?"

The video also features Krushna Abhishek, clad in a white sleeveless tee, sleeping with his thumb in his mouth, while Rajiv Thakur sits nearby, showcasing his own amusing sleep style. The lighthearted moments capture the playful spirit of the 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' team, sure to bring smiles to their fans.

Archana said: "Look at Krushna, he is sleeping like a baby. Rajiv is extreme... aise kon sota hai."

She captioned it as: "Team ke saath travel mein masti aur susti!! Love you Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur. Disclaimer: video posted with full permission from the team!"

The streaming comedy sketch show is hosted by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma.

The season two of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is streaming on Netflix.

On the personal front, Archana is married to actor Parmeet Sethi. The duo had the knot on June 30, 1992. They have two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

Archana has also been the judge in “India’s Laughter Champion”.

On the other hand, Parmeet, who is best known for his role in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ was last seen in the movie ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’.

He also featured in the web series ‘Special Ops 1.5’. Parmeet has recently directed the web show ‘Hack Crimes Online’.

