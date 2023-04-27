Anurag Thakur chairs 'Chintan Shivir' of Ministers of Youth Affairs & Sports of States and UTs in Manipur

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Anurag Singh Thakur chaired the 'Chintan Shivir' of Ministers of Youth Affairs & Sports of States and UTs in Imphal, Manipur.

During the two-day Shivir, ministers and representatives from various States and Union Territories had a detailed discussion on ways to strengthen the overall sports ecosystem in the country. Representatives of the participating states had intense deliberations on various aspects, including, Issues and Challenges in Sports Governance, Improving engagement among stakeholders in the Sports Sector, Overview of Khelo India and other Schemes of the Government of India and Restructuring the Youth Festivals, among others.

More than hundred invitees from various States, Union Territories and the Ministry of Youth Affairs attended the unique two-day Chintan Shivir and put forward their views and ideas on empowering Indian Youth, making the nation fitter and making India into one of the biggest sporting powers in the world.

On day one of the Shivir, the attendees were also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via an online video message. During his address the PM underlined the need to have more competitions at the local level so that young players get a chance to hone their competitive skills and asked the Ministers to ensure that no sporting talent is overlooked.

Post PM's address Union Sports Minister reiterated his message and said, "Both state and the central government need to come together for the promotion of sport and have an open discussion for the advancement of sports and our athletes."

"The vision of Prime Minister to foster Co-operative Federalism is very well reflected in this (Chintan Shivir) where one can see what each state is doing in the field of sport and adapt the best practices. Successful models can be replicated in other states for best overall results and for the benefit of athletes."

Agreeing with the Union Sports Minister's views, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik added, "I want to thank the Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart for coming up with schemes such as Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme, as every year it helps us find sporting talents from all across the country, including athletes from the remotest part of the country. It is schemes like these which help athletes reach their dreams of progressing from grassroots to the (Olympic) podium and help scout talent from even the smallest of villages."

This Chintan Shivir where Sports and Youth Affairs Ministers of all states and UTs participated, was the second edition of such a conference. Anurag Thakur had also chaired a two-day National Conference of the Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports of States and Union Territories in Kevadia, Gujarat, last year.

