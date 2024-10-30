Anupam Kher recalls how his mother single-handedly raised family of 14 without flinching

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is awaiting the release of his next project “Vijay 69”, shared a heartfelt note for his mother, Dulari. In his post, the actor mentioned that his mother is a symbol of courage for him. He recalled how she single-handedly raised and took care of a family of 14 without flinching.

On Wednesday, the actor posted a video showcasing his priceless moments with his mother. Alongside the heartwarming clip, the ‘Uunchai’ actor wrote, “Vijay69 is my tribute to my mom. My mother, Dulari, is a symbol of courage for me. She has single-handedly brought us up and taken care of a family of 14without flinching. My father was the only earning member when we were kids. We were poor. I remember her to be the first person to wake up and the last one to sleep. She had no time to complain. In fact no luxury to do that. She had numerous medical conditions".

Anupam added, “Even today Dulari has a steel rod in one of her legs. But She travels and looks forward to new experiences. She tries doing all the work all by herself. She is always laughing , always optimistic, always moving forward and telling us all to be positive and look ahead in life. My parents were married for 59 years. She lost her husband and my dad 12 years back. She doesn’t let this tragedy define her life. She is the epitome of “Life has to continue” philosophy! She, like #VijayMathews will never give up on life. So Honestly, I would like to dedicate 'Vijay 69' to my mother”.

“This is my homage to her fighting spirit. My career would be incomplete without a fitting dedication to my mother and 'Vijay 69' is that perfect tribute to her. My father got me rid of my fear of failure. But Dulari has been my greatest teacher and I owe my success to her guidance and strength.” Jai Mata ki! #Vijay69OnNetflix,” the post further read.

Talking about “Vijay 69”, the film narrates the inspiring story of a 69-year-old man who dares to dream and accomplish the unimaginable. The movie is all set to release on Netflix on November 8.

