Anil Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday note for his ‘super woman’ Sunita

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartwarming birthday note for his wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Calling her his "superwoman," the actor expressed his undying love for her, saying she is the person who makes every day exciting just by being by his side.

Anil further expressed how Sunita brings joy to his life. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my superwoman... the best person who makes every day exciting just by being by my side. No matter the good, the bad, or the ugly, you make it worth it all! From the day I met you, you’ve been my best friend, my partner in everything that truly matters."

The ‘Mr India’ actor added, "Life with you isn’t just a journey—it’s an adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless memories. You are the heart of our home, the strength behind every success, and the reason I wake up every day with gratitude. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day, my love @kapoor.sunita! Love you now, always, and forever!" Alongside the heartfelt note, Anil also shared throwback photos with Sunita. One of the images shows the actor feeding cake to Sunita, while another rare photo features the couple with their daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, from their younger days.

Sunita Kapoor celebrated her special day with her family—husband Anil, daughter Sonam Kapoor, Sunita's brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor, and his wife Maheep Kapoor. The video also featured Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, and his wife Bhavana Pandey, along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari.

Farah also posted a video from the celebrations, in which Sunita can be seen smiling as everyone sings "Tumse Milke Aisa Laga," a song from Anil Kapoor’s film "Parinda."

For the caption, Farah wrote, “When everyone sings this song, you know it's @kapoor.sunita’s birthday! Love you, Sunita... few people I’d stay up till midnight for."

