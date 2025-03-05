Anil Kapoor calls 'boss woman' Rhea the number one creative female producer in Bollywood

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has penned a heartwarming birthday message for his daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor called Rhea the “number one creative female producer of the Indian film industry” and praised her exceptional achievements, which he says can be backed by facts and box office numbers. Sharing photos of the film produced by Rhea, the proud daddy wrote, “Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor ! I can proudly say you are The number one creative female producer of the Indian film industry today can prove it with facts and box office numbers theatrically! digitally! and without doubt the top stylist of our country.. understated fearless, creative, and sorry laziest too.”

Anil added, “From curating timeless stories to redefining style, you do it all with your unique magic. You make our home brighter, our conversations wittier, and our hearts fuller. Keep shining, Boss Woman! Love you always!.”

Rhea celebrated her special day with her family and close ones. Her sister Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from the celebrations and shared a video where Rhea was seen blowing candles and cutting the cake.

Rhea Kapoor began her career in the film industry as a producer with the 2010 film “Aisha,” directed by Rajshree Ojha. The film, which featured her sister Sonam and Abhay Deol in the lead roles, marked her entry into production. She went on to produce “Khoobsurat” in 2014, a remake of the classic Hrishikesh Mukherjee film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

In 2017, Rhea expanded her creative portfolio by co-launching the clothing brand Rheson with her sister, Sonam. The brand quickly gained popularity for its stylish yet accessible fashion.

Additionally, Rhea co-produced the 2018 film “Veere Di Wedding,” which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles as four friends attending a wedding, with Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Neena Gupta, and others in supporting roles.

