YSRCP Sweeps Panchayat Bypolls in TDP’s JC Brothers’ Stronghold in Anantapur

Anantapur: TDP leaders from Tadipatri constituency former MP JC Diwakar Reddy and his brother and former Prabhakar Reddy, also known as JC brothers, received a major jolt as the counting trends for the gram panchayat bypolls started trickling in on Saturday.

The ruling YSRCP supporter Katamaiah won from Devanuppalapadu Panchayat while the party registered win in five wards of Tadipatri constituency, the bastion of JC brothers

The gram panchayat by-elections were held to elect 35 Sarpanches and 245 ward members. The counting process is still underway.

Also Read: Telugu Students Deported from United States, CM YS Jagan Responds

