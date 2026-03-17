YSRCP Sounds Poll Bugle: Sajjala Pushes Grassroots Overhaul, Targets TDP Propaganda

With an eye firmly on upcoming elections, the YSR Congress Party has initiated an aggressive organisational push, with senior leader and State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy calling for a complete grassroots overhaul while launching a direct attack on the ruling coalition and the TDP.

At a key meeting of Assembly constituency observers held at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Sajjala made it clear that the party is shifting into election mode, stressing that “organisational strength alone will decide the outcome of future political battles.”

Marking 15 years of YSRCP’s journey, he described the party as one built on credibility and people’s trust under the leadership of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while urging cadres to convert that goodwill into a strong electoral machinery.

The tone of the meeting was sharply political. Sajjala instructed party observers and cadres to take the welfare schemes of the Jagan government directly to every household, while simultaneously exposing what he termed the “deceptive governance” of the current coalition. He specifically targeted the TDP, accusing it of running “fake propaganda and paid campaigns,” and called for a coordinated counter-strategy using facts and effective communication.

Booth-Level Focus, Voter List Vigilance

In a clear indication of micro-level election planning, Sajjala emphasised the need to strengthen booth-level structures, calling them the backbone of electoral success. He directed leaders to ensure the appointment of booth agents, formation of task forces where required, and close monitoring of voter list revisions to prevent deletion of YSRCP supporters’ votes.

He also pushed for the speedy completion of party committees at all levels, insisting that observers act as a bridge between leadership and cadre, while ensuring representation for all sections of society within the party structure.

Cadre Mobilisation in Full Swing

Reinforcing the political messaging, MLC and party general secretary Lella Appireddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s programmes across the state are receiving a strong public response and drawing large crowds. He stated that YSRCP has built a strong organisational network from village committees to the state level, with nearly 16 lakh active members.

Appireddy emphasised that constituency observers play a crucial role in converting this cadre strength into electoral victories, urging them to remain vigilant on key issues such as voter list revisions and local body elections.

Clear Message: Prepare for Political Battle

The meeting sent a clear signal that YSRCP is gearing up for a high-stakes political battle. With repeated emphasis on unity, discipline, and grassroots mobilisation, the leadership called on cadres to remain prepared and aligned with the party’s strategy.

Sajjala concluded by stating that party president Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring organisational developments, and that every worker—from village level to state leadership—must work in coordination to strengthen the party and reflect the aspirations of the people.