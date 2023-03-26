YSRCP RS MP V Vijayasai Reddy Receives Sansad Ratna Award 2023

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy received the prestigious Sansad Ratna 2023 award. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya presented the award to him at a function held in Delhi on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the occasion the YSRCP MP said, “We are very happy to receive the Sansad Ratna award for our committee. We conduct in-depth discussions on each topic in the Standing Committees with participation from MPs from all parties,”. He recalled that 95% of the recommendations made by the Commerce Committee were accepted by the Central Government. Also, he hoped that standing committees should be established in the states on the lines of parliamentary Standing Committees, where just like MPs, MLAs can also participate in the making of laws.

Speaking on this occasion, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya heaped praises on Vijayasai Reddy who is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism & Culture. He stated that though he was not a politician by nature he had conducted himself well in the Parliament. Vijayasai Reddy was questioning the Government in many aspects. I have keenly observed Vijayasai Reddy's performance during my tenure as Labour Minister and he has worked hard in all the programs conducted in the Parliament, Dattatreya praised.

Eight Lok Sabha members, five Rajya Sabha members, two Parliamentary Standing Committees, and one-lifetime award winner were selected for the Sansad Rathan award.

Also Read: Sansad Ratna Awards: 'Time has come for MPs to recognise Parliament as supreme'