YSRCP One Crore Signatures Drive Against Medical College Privatization Reaches Grand Finale

The YSR Congress Party’s statewide campaign opposing the privatization of government medical colleges has concluded on a high note, surpassing the ambitious target of collecting one crore signatures and drawing an overwhelming response from the public. The movement, launched at the call of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, struck a chord with citizens concerned about the future of affordable medical education and public healthcare.

The campaign gained significant momentum during constituency-level programmes held on December 10, witnessing massive participation across the state. Signatures gathered from Assembly constituency centres have since been consolidated at district headquarters, marking the final phase of the initiative.

To underline the scale of public support, large rallies will be held at all district centres on Monday, December 15, 2025, where the collected petition documents will be showcased. Following the rallies, YSRCP leaders will flag off special vehicles carrying the signatures from district headquarters to the party’s central office in Tadepalli.

In preparation for the statewide movement of petition vehicles, the party has formally approached the state Director General of Police, seeking cooperation and clear instructions to district Superintendents of Police. The request was made by YSRCP state general secretary and MLC Lella Appireddy to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the rallies and transportation.

After the documents reach Tadepalli, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by senior party leaders, will meet the Governor at 4 pm on December 18, 2025, to submit the one crore signatures, formally presenting the people’s strong opposition to the government’s decision to privatize medical colleges.