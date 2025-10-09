YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy Demands CBI Probe into Spurious Liquor Mafia in AP

In a strongly worded appeal to the Centre, YSRCP Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy has blown the whistle on what he described as a “deep-rooted and dangerous” spurious liquor racket threatening lives across Andhra Pradesh and beyond. Writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the MP demanded an immediate CBI-led probe into the manufacture and circulation of toxic counterfeit liquor, warning that the menace has grown far beyond the control of local enforcement agencies.

Calling the situation a “national-level organized crime”, Midhun Reddy cautioned that the illegal trade, fueled by methanol-based concoctions, is claiming innocent lives — mostly among the poor, who are deceived into buying fake liquor packaged under trusted brand labels. He stressed that this is not merely a law-and-order concern but a public health emergency that demands coordinated central action.

Referring to recent busts, the MP revealed shocking details from his own constituency. “At Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district, enforcement officials unearthed a major counterfeit liquor unit,” he noted. “Thousands of bottles, caps, and packaging materials were seized — clear evidence of an inter-district, inter-state nexus operating with alarming efficiency.”

Reddy urged the Union Home Ministry to authorize a comprehensive CBI investigation in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), State Police, Excise Department, CBIC, and FSSAI, to trace the full network from source to sale. He emphasized the urgent need for tightened regulation of industrial alcohol, which is being diverted to illegal manufacturing, and called for robust intelligence sharing between states to dismantle the mafia.

With his letter, Midhun Reddy has not only raised a red flag but also placed accountability squarely at the Centre’s doorstep, pressing for decisive action before more lives are lost. His proactive stand reflects the YSRCP’s growing concern over public safety, systemic negligence, and the urgent need to root out the spurious liquor syndicate that continues to prey on the poor.