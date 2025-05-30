YSRCP MP Gurumoorthy Urges CJI, NHRC, and NCSC to Intervene Against Police Brutality in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Member of Parliament from Tirupati, Maddila Gurumoorthy, has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), urging immediate intervention in response to repeated incidents of police brutality in Andhra Pradesh.

The letters were addressed to Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, V. Ramasubramanian, Chairperson of the NHRC, and Kishor Makwana, Hon’ble Chairperson of the NCSC. MP Gurumoorthy raised serious concerns over a series of disturbing incidents involving targeted violence against members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes (BC), which he said reflect grave violations of constitutional rights and human dignity.

In his letter, MP Gurumoorthy cited a shocking incident in Tenali, Guntur district, where three young individuals from underprivileged communities were violently assaulted by uniformed police officers in full public view, sparking widespread public outrage. He also highlighted the appalling case of Upputhala Harikrishna in Dachepalli, Palnadu district, who was falsely implicated in an attempted murder case, illegally detained, and subjected to severe custodial torture, leaving him unable to walk.

Gurumoorthy emphasized that these actions, substantiated by video evidence, represent clear violations of Articles 14, 21, and 22 of the Indian Constitution, as well as contravene safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court.

“These are not isolated incidents,” he wrote. “They reflect a systemic pattern of custodial violence and targeted harassment of marginalized communities in Andhra Pradesh.” He urged the authorities to initiate independent investigations, ensure accountability of the police personnel involved, and implement robust preventive measures to curb further human rights violations.

In a related development, U. Yellaiah, father of Upputhala Harikrishna, has also approached the NHRC seeking justice and redressal for the custodial torture inflicted on his son.