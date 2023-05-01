YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu’s Mother Passes Away, CM YS Jagan Pays Condolences 

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences to the family of YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu whose mother B Sundaramma breathed her last on Monday morning. She was 82. The YSRCP MLA’s mother was undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

The Chief Minister visited the house of Vishnu on Monday evening. He paid his respects to the mortal remains of Sundaramma. He also paid floral tributes to the portrait of her. Later, he consoled the bereaved family members of his party’s legislator.