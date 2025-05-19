YSRCP leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead of Tiruvuru Municipal Chairman Poll

With the election for the Tiruvuru Municipal Corporation Chairman scheduled for Monday (May 19), the TDP-led NDA government is resorting to undemocratic methods to secure the seat.

Realizing that it does not have the numbers to win, the Chandrababu Naidu government has reportedly deployed police personnel at the residences of YSRCP leaders in the NTR district. Former YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu and Jaggayyapet constituency party in-charge T. Nageswara Rao have been under house arrest since Sunday night.

While the YSRCP has 17 councillors, the TDP has only three. The ruling alliance has been misusing the police force in the state to target YSRCP leaders during local body elections. YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has repeatedly alleged that the TDP government is "murdering democracy" in its attempt to wipe out the opposition.

Responding to the issue, Malladi Vishnu questioned how the TDP planned to win the Tiruvuru Municipal Corporation Chairman post with just three councillors. He pointed out that the alliance came to power on the promise of developing the state. “But what are they doing now?” he asked.

He further accused the TDP government of violating the YSRCP’s right to freedom of movement with the help of the police, alleging that Andhra Pradesh has turned into a police state.

Despite all the hurdles, Malladi Vishnu asserted that the YSRCP will win the Tiruvuru Municipal Corporation Chairman post and hoist the party flag.

Echoing Vishnu’s sentiments, YSRCP Jaggayyapet in-charge Nageswara Rao slammed the TDP government for allegedly trying to capture Tiruvur by force.