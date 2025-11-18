YSRCP Leader Venkata Reddy Arrested in Hyderabad: Red Book Politics On Rage

YSRCP leader and party official spokesperson Karumuri Venkata Reddy was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday morning. A police team from Tadipatri reached his residence in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, detained him, and began shifting him to Andhra Pradesh.

According to his family, the police behaved roughly during the arrest and did not serve any prior notice. They claimed that police officers seized their mobile phones and created an atmosphere of fear inside the house.

Speaking to Sakshi, Venkata Reddy’s wife Haritha expressed deep anguish over the way the police handled the situation.

“The police said they came to issue notices, but they did not show us anything. They forcibly took our phones and took my husband away. Silencing those who ask questions is not right,” she said.

Case Background

Former TTD Vigilance CI Satish Kumar recently died under suspicious circumstances. Police allege that Venkata Reddy circulated posts and comments about the death on social media, prompting action against him.

The Tadipatri Rural Police have registered a case against him under Sections 352, 353(1)(2), and 196(1) of the IPC.