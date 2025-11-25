YSRCP Leader Attacked in Srikalahasti; Questions Rise Over Law and Order Under TDP Rule

Political tensions escalated once again in Tirupati district’s Srikalahasti constituency after a YSRCP leader was allegedly attacked by ruling TDP supporters on Monday.

According to local reports, TDP worker Sudarshan rammed his bike into YSRCP leader Gunasekhar in Kobaka, resulting in serious injuries. Gunasekhar was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. MP Gurumoorthy visited him and demanded strict action against the accused.

Residents and YSRCP supporters say this is not an isolated incident. They allege that anyone questioning public issues or government failures is being targeted. They accuse TDP workers of acting with impunity, believing they are protected because their party is in power.

Despite repeated attacks on YSRCP cadre, police action has reportedly remained minimal, raising concerns about political bias and deteriorating law and order in the state. With this latest assault, many are now watching to see whether authorities will take meaningful action against Sudarshan—or allow the pattern of violence to continue unchecked.