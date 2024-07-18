YSRCP denounces TDP's violence

Tadepalli: YSRCP strongly condemned the recent acts of violence perpetrated by followers and activists of the Telugu Desam Party in the state. This includes the gruesome murder of YSRCP follower Rasheed in Vinukonda and the attack on YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy in Punganuru.

The former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to express condolences to the family of Rasheed and said Andhra Pradesh is in chaos under the TDP government, with rampant murder, rape, and political vendetta aimed at suppressing YSRCP and demanded special investigation by central government agencies.

"Andhra Pradesh is under demonic rule. Law and order is nowhere to be seen. People's lives are at risk and these atrocities are being committed with the intention of suppressing the YSRCP. Within a month and a half of the new government taking office, Andhra Pradesh has become synonymous with murder, rape, political vendetta, and destruction. Yesterday's heinous murder in Vinukonda is an example of this. The @AndhraPradeshCM and other responsible officials are promoting such atrocities with clear political malice. As a result, criminals and murderers are running amok. There is a need for a special investigation by central government agencies into the violent incidents that have occurred since the new government took office. I appeal to the Prime Minister @narendramodi and Home Minister @AmitShah to focus on the deteriorating law and order situation in our state. I express my deepest condolences to the family of Rasheed, who was hacked to death by those associated with the @JaiTDP in Vinukonda" he tweeted.

Condemning the attack on YSRCP Loksabha MP PV Midhun Reddy and former MP Reddappa, he also tweeted " I strongly condemn the attack on @YSRCParty Lok Sabha MP PV Midhun Reddy garu and former MP Reddeppa garu by those associated with @JaiTDP. This incident comes just 24 hours after the brutal murder of Rashid in Vinukonda by a TDP goon. Since coming to power, the new regime has failed miserably in maintaining law and order in the State leading to anarchy and unprecedented violence. The new regime led by @AndhraPradeshCM must take responsibility for this"

Speaking to the media at Punganuru, MP PV Midhun Reddy said TDP Leaders have created a hostile environment in the peaceful Punganuru constituency. The Police were mere spectators during the attack and this incident happened under the direction of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh. He said TDP is trying to prevent him from visiting his own constituency and that's why they destroyed our vehicles and attacked me with stones.

Reacting to the brutal murder of YSRCP activist Rasheed, Former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy said there is chaos in the state in TDP government and TDP leaders are rampaging with attacks, murders, and rapes. "Is this why the people gave you power? he questioned and said many families in villages have been displaced under TDP's governance. He asserted that brutally killing YSRCP party worker in broad daylight on the main road in Vinukonda, in front of everyone, is outrageous.

