Why Only Relaxation of Rules for Postal Ballot Votes in AP? Perni Nani Asks EC

Guntur: A delegation of YSRCP leaders led by former minister Perni Nani met the Additional Chief Electoral Officer over the relaxation of norms for postal ballot counting in Andhra Pradesh here on Tuesday. YSRCP leaders Merugu Nagarjuna and Lella Appireddy had accompanied Nani.

Subsequently speaking to the media, former minister Perni Nani said the Election Commission in its latest directive noted that the Form 13 A postal ballots should not be rejected if they bear the Returning Officer’s signature and are not stamped.

Nani questioned the EC’s directive on postal ballots counting and asked why the poll body has relaxed rules only in the Telugu state. He said the EC guidelines are clear that the Form 13 A postal ballots should not be considered if it is not clearly signed by the gazetted authority and put an official seal on it.

The YSRCP leader added that the relaxation given by the poll body would lead to clashes. He said due to these guidelines, there would not be any vote secrecy. He demanded the EC officials reconsider their decision on the postal ballot counting directive.



Meanwhile, Meruga Nagarjuna said the opposition party’s cadre unleashed chaos and launched a series of violent attacks during and after the polls on May 13 in the state. He blamed the EC for not doing much to control the situation. He also demanded the poll body to withdraw its latest directive with immediate effect.

It may be noted that Andhra Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 81.86% in the recent elections with a record-breaking 5,39,189 postal ballots.



Also Read: Pinnelli once again approaches Andhra Pradesh HC in EVM case